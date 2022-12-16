JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert.

Ginuwine is performing at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry.

“We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond that so we’re going to continue to do this and continue to bring high-level talent so people in Jacksonville in the military base especially can come enjoy these great these artists,” said Joel Goss, co-owner of Limelight.

“I haven’t been there in a minute, so I’m looking forward to seeing you all right,” Ginuwine said.

