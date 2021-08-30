Healthcare rally in Onslow County shows support for frontline health department workers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As COVID-19 numbers in Onslow County continue to rise, county officials are showing support to frontline workers.

People gathered outside of the Onslow County Health Department on Monday to cheer on workers for all the hard work they do.

“We have broken our records so many days in a row that we’ve quit counting it as breaking a record,” said Assistant County Manager Sheri Slater about the number of COVID-19 cases in Onslow County.

Slater says that frontline workers in the county are feeling fatigued. She said the county is currently at a 16.2% positivity rate, which is several points above the state average.

“Our hospitals are full. Our doctors’ offices and our public health staff are exhausted from dealing with this, and we just want our public to be safe and to be healthy,” said Slater.

The community rally was held to celebrate the staff that deals with this crisis face-to-face on a daily basis.

“It means a great deal to our employees to know that the community is thinking of them and supporting them and appreciative of the countless hours they put in,” said Slater.

Last Monday, United Way of Onslow County put together the same rally for Onslow Memorial Hospital workers. The president of the organization, Raquel Painter, said they had a great community turnout.

“The healthcare workers were very appreciative that we were there, and we’ve got positive feedback after the event,” said Painter.

Painter adds they will continue to rally for these healthcare workers so that they know they are appreciated.

“They’re working overtime, they’re, you know, under a lot of stress and pressure, and we just want to let them know we are here for them, that community supports them,” said Painter.