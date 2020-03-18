Live Now
Henderson Drive in Jacksonville resurfacing announced

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville is expected to have work begin in mid-April and finish by late June to repave a large portion of Henderson Drive.

The overall project was approved in 2018, as part of a partnership with the NC Department of Transportation, the City agreed to fix all the utilities under Henderson Drive and to undertake some subsurface work that would benefit the State.

Department of Transportation has awarded a contract to Barnhill Contracting Company for $677,719 and the engineering estimate was about $1 million.

The first part of the work would include curb replacement, wheelchair ramps, and similar work.

Only one travel lane will be closed at the time.

