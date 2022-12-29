JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Wednesday: Greenville | Friday: New Bern

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

You may also like: Metros where people in Jacksonville are getting new jobs

1 / 7

Pixabay

#7. Surveying and mapping technicians

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $43,560

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

2 / 7

Shift Drive // Shutterstock

#6. Computer user support specialists

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $45,720

– #446 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

3 / 7

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#5. Computer network support specialists

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $56,340

– #355 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

(Getty Images)

4 / 7

#4. Network and computer systems administrators

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $72,050

– #390 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

5 / 7

Canva

#3. Mechanical engineers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $78,040

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Jacksonville, North Carolina in the last week

6 / 7

Canva

#2. Civil engineers

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $81,350

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

7 / 7

Canva

#1. Computer systems analysts

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– #296 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)