Holiday travel season looking good for Jacksonville airport

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The holiday travel season has been looking good for the Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville.

Director of the airport, Chris White says so far they only had to cancel one flight throughout the course of holiday travel. He says, while other airports have struggled with cancellations recently, Jacksonville’s unique economy, as well as pretty decent weather, has made for a fantastic holiday travel season.

“We had our first cancellation during the entire holiday season today. And that was due to an equipment issue and accrued crew shortage. So we had no cancellations during Christmas or, or New Year, which is excellent. And that now by comparison to the entire system, which experienced a lot of disruption. It’s very good,” said Chris White, Albert J. Ellis Airport Director.

White explains that travel makes up 10 percent of North Carolina’s economy, and he is hopeful people will continue to travel in and out of this area in the coming year.