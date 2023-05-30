JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The annual Hope For The Warriors run is happening soon in Jacksonville.

Run For The Warriors is a race where all the proceeds go to Hope For The Warriors, a non-profit based in Jacksonville that is dedicated to helping veterans, service members, and military families.

Opening ceremonies start at 7 am this Sunday, and the race happens 30 minutes later. The event will take place at Riverwalk Park in Jacksonville.

The registration fee for the 5K run is $30 and the 10k run is $40. T-shirts and medals are included with both runs, while supplies last.