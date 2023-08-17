Hope For The Warriors Restoring Self recipients (left photo) Heather Carpenter and her family, and Lauren Fagan (right photo) and her family.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Hope For The Warriors recently awarded 22 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships for higher education for the fall 2023 semester.

This class of winners includes Beaufort resident Heather Carpenter and Sneads Ferry resident Lauren Fagan, both receiving Restoring Self Scholarships of $2,500, awarded to those seeking a bachelor’s degree. Carpenter is attending Southern New Hampshire University and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human resources. Fagan is a student at The University of Maryland and pursing a bachelor’s in early childhood education.

Hope For The Warriors is a national military nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families by providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

Scholarships vary from $1,800 to $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college, or trade school. Unique to the program is a scholarship for Master of Social Work students, Restoring Hope.

“It’s such a thrill, for the second time in 2023, to award the largest scholarship class to date,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “This program holds a really special place in my heart. Through the years, I’ve witnessed fellow military families face life altering changes due to service-related injuries. These scholarships can also be life altering for military families but in a positive light and we love rewarding deserving spouses and caregivers.”

Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 232 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships totaling $600,107.

The 2024 spring scholarship application is open now through October 1. To receive an application to apply, visit hopeforthewarriors.org and connect for services.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook or Twitter.