JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — With a goal of restoring stability, strength and community to military families, Hope For The Warriors has expanded its array of outreach to include a monthly podcast.

For over 16 years, the national nonprofit has been serving the post-9/11 military community; including, service members, veterans, military families, caregivers, and families of the fallen across the country in all branches of service.

The mission of the monthly Hope For The Warriors Podcast is, through open conversations and honest dialogue, to learn more about the topics that are most impacting the military community.

The podcast is hosted by Hope For The Warriors Communication Specialist Kate Dudley, a military spouse who is a former television news reporter.

“We are so excited to bring you more open and honest conversations with America’s heroes. HOPE – it’s what our military community needs today,” shares Dudley.

The first podcast features Hope For The Warriors’ CEO and Co-Founder, Robin Kelleher, explaining what led her and other military wives to start the nonprofit over 16 years while stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, and how the organization continues to adjust to support the everchanging needs of military families.

To listen visit, hopeforthewarriors.org/newsroom/podcasts/.

“We know firsthand the daily struggles that are impacting the military community right now,” shares Kelleher. “We feel it’s our duty to not only share the struggles but the success stories of those in the military community. We want to educate civilians of the sacrifices military families make and inform military families that they’re not alone and Hope For The Warriors is here for them.”

A new podcast will be released the first Thursday of each month and is available for download on Apple, Spotify, and ACast. To listen to the Hope For The Warriors podcast, visit hopeforthewarriors.org/newsroom/podcasts/

For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 159,000 through a variety of support programs focused on providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 210 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.