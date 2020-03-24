Hope for the Warriors reschedules 15th Annual Run for the Warriors in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Hope For The Warriors 15th Annual Run For The Warriors – Jacksonville scheduled for April 4 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

The event was hosted at Riverwalk Crossing Park in Jacksonville and the event features a half marathon and 5K, with all races adaptive equipment friendly.

Individuals already registered for the April event can transfer their registration to the November 14 run or choose to participate in the Run For The Warriors – New Bern race on Saturday, June 27.

Another option is to donate their entry fee to Hope For The Warriors for a full tax deduction.

According to the press release, “Those who choose to transfer to Nov. 14 will be guaranteed a 15th Annual Run For The Warriors – Jacksonville t-shirt.”

For more information or questions about the 15th Annual Run For The Warriors – Jacksonville, visit runforthewarriors.org or email runinfo@hopeforthewarriors.org.