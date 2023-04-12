JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Participants can now register for the Hope For The Warriors Memorial Day 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge. Kicking off May 1 and running through May 30, this virtual and free challenge J on individual’s physical and emotional well-being while honoring and remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving.

The free challenge is designed to get people moving by incorporating any type of physical activity for a minimum of 30 minutes for 30 days in a row to show their commitment and support to the military community. Any activity counts — walking, running, hiking, swimming, lifting, dancing, etc.

Participants are encouraged to register for the free 30-day fitness challenge at hopeforthewarriors.org. Individuals can log their daily activity through the website to maintain a cumulative total for the challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the overall top leaderboard winners at the end of the challenge. The leaderboard will house three mini-competitions – top time (minutes), top motivator and top fundraiser (dollars).

Twice a week, participants will receive emails that motivate, inspire and to share ideas to help sustain well-being. In addition, signing up for the 30×30 challenge provides access to the Hope For The Warriors’ sports and recreation resource library, that contains exercise demonstrations, healthy eating tips, and mindfulness activities.

There are three options available for 30×30 Memorial Day Challenge T-shirts available for purchase ranging from $45-$30. T-shirt orders close May 11 at 11:59 p.m.

“Whether you are just embarking on your fitness journey or have your routine down pat, we encourage everyone to join and try something new with the Memorial Day 30×30 Fitness Challenge,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization.

For more information or to sign up for the Memorial Day 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.