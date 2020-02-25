Hospital Foundation acquires anonymous donor to match $100,000 for babies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow Memorial Hospital Foundation announced an anonymous donor has stepped forward to match all funds raised, up to a total of $100,000, for its “Building for Babies” fundraising campaign in 2020.

Foundation Executive Director Lee Ann Thomas said, ” This is an extraordinary opportunity that will directly benefit Onslow County parents and their newborns.”

The Building for Babies campaign includes three phases:

Phase 1 will renovate the ten Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum (LDRP) rooms with new bathrooms and new sleeper sofas for a spouse or significant other, plus replace the flooring, install new lighting and modernize the color palette with fresh paint in rooms and hallways. It will also include renovating two bathrooms on the postpartum floor.

Phase 2 will renovate four of the semi-private rooms in the postpartum area with new bathrooms and sleeper sofas, as well as completely update the hallways, nursing and common areas with new lighting, paint, etc.

Phase 3 will turn the Level 3 Nursery into a state-of-the-art prenatal triage area.

“Our patients continually tell us that OMH has the greatest doctors, providers, nurses, and staff taking care of all our new moms and their precious babies,” said Thomas. “But we’ve known for some time that our physical facility needs to reflect that same quality and sophistication.

Three ways to donate to “Building for Babies” and double your contribution is by contacting Lee Ann Thomas at 910-577-2651 and donate over the phone, donate online at onslowfoundation.org/matching-a-gift.php, or mail a check to OMH Foundation, 317 Western Blvd., Jacksonville, NC 28546. Make your check payable to the “OMH Foundation,” and write “Building for Babies Matching Donation Campaign” on the check’s notation line.