JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There was an unexpected win in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race finished Wednesday with Team France 2 landing right off of Highway 24, unofficially winning first place. The pilots took off from Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 7, and traveled for over 85 hours.

The international race had 17 teams representing different countries, with France 2 traveling over 1,600 miles. A balloonist from Raleigh tracked their course and made their way to the landing site, in case they needed any assistance.

“This was a textbook landing, you know, we generally don’t use airports because we don’t have the same steering as an aircraft. There’s a nice, beautiful open field. He made a textbook landing came right in and it was just exactly what it should be,” said Tom Lattin, Commercial Hot Air balloonist.

NCIS and Camp Lejeune officials were present at the landing site. Maj. RJ Powers, deputy director of communications for COMMSTRAT, issued this statement about the incident:

“The hot air balloon observed by members of the public flying over our local area this afternoon has no military affiliation. The balloon was identified as part of a civilian-sponsored race. Authorities on MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River continually monitored its flight path and made contact with the pilots upon their controlled landing at an off-base location. Neither the balloon nor its crew posed a security threat to the installations.”