Hurricane Preparedness Awareness event to be held Thursday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville will host a free, public Hurricane Preparedness Awareness event on Thursday.



The event will start at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, in the Community Room at the City of Jacksonville Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Boulevard.

Organizers say the Hurricane Preparedness Awareness event is designed for new residents, and long-time residents who want to be better informed about the remainder of the hurricane season, and the resources and response plans for the City of Jacksonville.



Tom Lonka, a Meteorologist with the Newport office of the National Weather Service, will present on the current hurricane season and reflect on Florence. A discussion will involve avoiding the concept of category alone when considering the damage from a hurricane.



Representatives of City of Jacksonville Police, as well as Fire & Emergency Services will discuss how residents can prepare for a hurricane, and how to stay connected with information sources during a storm.



The event is expected to take one hour, and will include a time for residents to ask questions of the participants and other experts that will be present.