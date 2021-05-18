Improvements coming to Onslow County intersection

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging North Carolinians in the triangle area who are not yet vaccinated to attend the family-friendly, COVID-19 vaccination event – Bringing Back Summer “Vaccine on the Green” – on the Dorothea Dix Campus in Raleigh, Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 23.

This event is open for the public, those age 12 and older, to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome, but individuals may sign up for an appointment time through WakeMed if they choose to. The event will also feature music, food trucks, and lawn games.

Vaccines are free to everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status, and no ID is required. Those receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through this event can return to Dix Campus on Saturday, June 12, 2021, for their second dose or they can schedule an appointment at the WakeMed Vaccine Clinic at 3024 New Bern Ave. in Raleigh to receive their second dose three weeks later. Further instruction on how to receive their second dose at the WakeMed Vaccine Clinic will be provided at the event this weekend.