Improvements coming to Onslow County intersection

JACKSONVILLE – An intersection and entrance at a military base in Onslow County are going to be improved beginning next month.
The project is at the intersection of U.S. 17 (Wilmington Highway) and Douglass Road and the Douglass Gate entrance at Marine Corps Air Station New River. The contractor may start work as early as June 22 and is expected to be finished within four months.
Improvements include a new traffic signal, advance flashers, pavement markings, widening for an additional ingress lane on Douglass Road, and replacement of the median on U.S. 17.
The project is needed based on increased traffic related to the expansion of the military base. This work is expected to improve traffic flow and safety at both MCAS New River gates.
A local contractor, Military & Federal Construction, was awarded the contract for about $789,000. The project is funded entirely by the base.
