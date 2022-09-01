JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police were at Northside High School for what was being called an “incident” Thursday morning.

Scene at Northside High School in Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Police responded to a call at 7:02 a.m. at the school. WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports police activity was still seen there after 9 a.m. with at least one vehicle at the main entrance and several others on the campus.

Jacksonville Police Public Information Officer Sarah Sinese said they were investigating and that the school was not on lockdown. Other vehicles were seen entering the school but drivers were encouraged to avoid the area during the investigation.

Around 9 a.m., an update indicated that officials declared there was no threat to the students or the general public. People were asked to continue to avoid an area. A press conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. with Jacksonville police and Onslow County Schools with further information.