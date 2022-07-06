JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Following the Fourth of July firework celebrations, many animal shelters are likely to see an increase of runaways and strays.

Officials with the Onslow County Animal Shelter said since they were closed Tuesday, they’re likely to see that influx Wednesday and beyond. They also said in previous years there’s always been a greater amount of people bringing in strays or calling animal control to report strays around the Fourth of July holiday.

“We are doing our best this week, we’re gonna try and do an awesome event where we have all of our fixed animals at a discounted rate to try and provide space for the influx of animals that we’re gonna have,” said Tyler Moore, shelter manager at Onslow County Animal Services.

They say the best thing you can do if you find a stray is to call the shelter or email them directly. For more information call 910-455-0182 or email animalservices@onslowcountync.gov.