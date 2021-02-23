Investigation opened after single-vehicle accident involving Onslow County sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has been opened into a single-vehicle crash involving the sheriff of Onslow County.

An email from District Attorney Ernie Lee said Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero contacted him regarding a crash involving Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller, which happened on Feb. 9. Yaniero indicated an investigation had opened and that Lee had been requested to be added to it.

“Since I have known Sheriff Miller in an official capacity for many years, I believe it appropriate to have a prosecutor from another district who not has not worked with Sheriff Miller review the findings of the investigation,” Lee said in a statement. “On February 23, 2021, in order to avoid any potential conflicts, I contacted District Attorney Billy West of Cumberland County to review any investigation and reports of the Jacksonville Police Department. On February 23, 2021, the Administrative Office of the Courts assigned District Attorney Billy West to review this matter.”

Lee said the investigation continues but no further details are available. Col. Chris Thomas with the sheriff’s office said Miller “is fine, only minor damage to his vehicle. Occurred in a parking lot.”

Thomas referred WNCT to Miller for further comments. There was no indication whether Miller was still on duty or if he is currently on leave.