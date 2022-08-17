JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Jacksonville is picking up the pieces after a recent fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings.

Charred remains are all that’s left of the family’s home. With school right around the corner, they’re reaching out for help to get back on their feet.

“I pretty much watched my house burn down in front of my eyes,” said Monica Easley, who lived in the home.

Easley and her children were about to go to bed when the fire broke out in the garage. She called 911 and by the time firefighters actually started to put it out, it was already too late.

“For it to spread throughout the whole house, I honestly feel like it could have been stopped and it could have been prevented,” said Easley. “We lost everything, and most people that have home fires just lose their homes, they still have jobs. I have no income right now I lost two of my main sources of income.”

Scene of the fire. (Source: Monica Easley)

Five children lived in the home, and they had been getting ready to go back to school on August 29.

“I had just bought their school clothes, their school shoes, their school supplies. And it was all gone in a blink of an eye,” said Easley.

Easley’s brother, Charles Smith, reached out to 9OYS about his sister’s situation. He’s been advocating on her behalf by starting a GoFundMe page and organizing a fundraiser for Sunday.

“I’m a big believer of a community united will stand strong together. And I just feel like there [are] people in the community that will help,” said Smith.

Right now, Easley and her children are staying with her mother. They’ve been actively reaching out for help. She said she’s grateful for what she’s received so far and hopes to get her life back on track soon.

“If I get a home, it’s not only my home for me and my kids, but I can start my businesses up again. I can be able to take care of my children again,” said Easley.

The fish fry fundraiser will take place Sunday from 2-6 p.m.