Jacksonville adopts a “No Tax Increase Budget”

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The Jacksonville City Council voted to approve a $109.9 million budget with no tax increase. The City property tax rate will remain unchanged at $0.642 per $100 of valuation. Additional funding was allocated toward street paving bringing the total to over $1.1 million from the Powell Bill and General Fund.

As a result of large infrastructure projects and operational costs, the City Council approved a 2.25% water and sewer rate increase. The City Council accepted the recommendation of a Citizen-led advisory committee to conduct a series of small rate increases instead of a large one-time increase.

Due to an increase in recycling costs, the sanitation fee will increase by $2 a month for residential and small business customers and $0.30 a tip for commercial customers. Previously, the City paid a recycling contractor $0 per ton for disposal of recyclable material, but beginning in Fiscal Year 2022, the recycling contractor will charge the City $95 per ton.

The $109,910,369 budget was adopted following several workshops and a public hearing on the budget.

