Jacksonville astronaut Christina Koch celebrates July 4th in space

Jacksonville

Jacksonville, N.C. (WNCT)

Astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch, who is from Jacksonville, celebrated Independence Day on the International Space Station.

Hague tweeted a photo of Koch and himself wearing patriotic clothing in space.

While the astronauts can’t have a traditional American “cookout” in space, Hague said, “Beef patties, corn, blueberry cobbler, and lemonade are all on the menu,” and they can all be ready to eat in less than 15 minutes, he said.

Hague said he and Koch hoped to watch some fireworks displays from space.

