(WNCT) – Jacksonville native Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut currently living on the International Space Station, will conduct two more spacewalks this month.
According to a NASA blog post, Koch is part of the six-member Expedition 61 crew, who will conduct spacewalks in pairs throughout October to replace batteries on the outside of the International Space Station with new lithium-ion batteries.
NASA said Koch’s first spacewalk was on October 5, and she and her fellow crewmates are scheduled to perform more spacewalks on the following schedule:
Friday: Andrew Morgan and Christina Koch
Oct. 16: Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir
Oct. 21: Christina Koch and Jessica Meir
Oct. 25: Jessica Meir and Luca Parmitano
Oct. 31: Oleg Skripochka and Alexander Skvortsov
NASA said five more spacewalks involving the Expedition 61 crew are planned in November and December, to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer on the space station.
Jacksonville astronaut Christina Koch to conduct additional spacewalks
(WNCT) – Jacksonville native Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut currently living on the International Space Station, will conduct two more spacewalks this month.