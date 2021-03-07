Jacksonville boy returns home from surgery following freak accident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tripp Williamson is back home after days in the hospital.

He got into an accident on a trampoline, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Doctors found a mass on his brain which then led to his life being changed forever.

“I was probably about to jump out of the bed,” said Tripp.

That excitement coming as he realized he was going home.

“I was jumping on a trampoline, and I bonked heads with one of my friends named Oliver, and I kept tripping and I went home and kept throwing up,” Tripp said.

His mother, Stephanie Williamson, said doctors transferred Tripp to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. What she thought was just a concussion turned out to be much more.

“When the doctor said that there’s this brain mass, my whole body went numb because I was not expecting that,” said Williamson.

The mass was unrelated to Tripp’s accident, making the incident a life-changing moment.

“The doctor said that if that had been left untreated, he could have died unexpectedly,” Williamson said.

Following his surgery, one of the Williamson’s family friends decided to throw a homecoming parade for Tripp. People from all over the Jacksonville community showed up to show their love.

“There were a lot of people, and I never had so many people come see me at one time,” said Tripp.

His mother said she’s grateful to have her son home safe and sound.

“I feel such joy and happiness and just relief that things are going to get back to normal,” said Williamson.

Friends and family are grateful doctors were able to find the mass. Members of the community said it was exciting for them to see Tripp return home.