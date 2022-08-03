JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin.

The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend.

The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.

There will be bags available for kids from kindergarten through high school.

“We try really hard to help with the community when we can,” said Lisa Hofe, owner of Carolina Real Estate Group. “And I think with the education, and kids not, especially with inflation, and everything else, the way it is not being able to get the things that they need for school, so we thought we would help in any way we could.”

The giveaway is on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at 715 Gum Branch Road. Any students in need of supplies can stop by.