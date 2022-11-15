JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back.

Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve already gotten quite a few donations but will take as much as they can get.

“It’s good for the community to show that we care, especially here from us at New River Harley Davidson, just giving back and making sure everyone’s able to eat on the Day of Giving,” said Calie Osiesh, event planner and marketer at New River Harley Davidson.

If you’d like to chip in, you can drop off donations at the New River Harley Davidson until November 20.