Jacksonville Celebrates Arbor Day at Fire Station 3

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville held its annual Arbor Day Ceremony at Fire Station 3 Friday morning.

Traditionally, this observance is held at an Onslow County elementary school but due to ongoing social distancing restrictions, the City Tree Board decided to pick a different location. The observance was held without members of the public in attendance but was recorded for sharing on the City’s social media outlets.

This year marks the 41st year that Jacksonville has received the Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation.

I want my community to be as nice as it can be and to show people to take care and, like I mentioned, I hope more people will come and make Jacksonville their home. GRACE HAUBRICH, VICE CHAIRMAN, ENVIRONMENTAL APPEARANCE COMMITTEE

The City’s Tree Board, comprised of members of the Environmental & Appearance Advisory Committee, oversees the Tree City USA efforts and works with the City’s Parks Division in tree preservation and appreciation matters. Additionally, the group oversees a memorial tree program where trees are planted in honor, or in memory, of a person, group or activity.

The event was scheduled to air on the city’s government-access channel and on the City of Jacksonville YouTube page.