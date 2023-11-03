JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Civic Affairs Committee and the City of Jacksonville held its 11th annual Freedom Fountain Observance Ceremony Friday morning.

The fountain honors our armed forces who defend our freedom, as it begins the start of Freedom Way, the route many service members take from Camp Lejeune to the port in Morehead City for deployment.

Community members gathered for the ceremony, learning about the symbolism of the fountain. The fountain has an invisible edge, signifying that the fight for freedom never ends. The 50 small jets around the outside represent our 50 states. The three jets on the inside represent our local, state and federal governments. Finally, the center jet represents the idea of freedom.

“It’s a great testament to our community. The military is integral to Onslow County, and Jacksonville. And it’s just a way of remembering those people who have given their lives and service to our country and who are serving our country as well.” said Brent Anderson, vice chair of the Onslow County Civic Affairs Committee.

Along with prayer and song, the address was given by retired Brigadier General Kevin Stewart. He is someone who signifies what the fountain stands for, serving our country, and now bringing the Carolina Museum of the Marine to life in Jacksonville.

The city and civic affairs committee will continue this tradition of renewing the water each year.