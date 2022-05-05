JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a day to come together and worship. The National Day of Prayer was celebrated all across the country.

Designated by Congress over 70 years ago, people are asked to turn to God and pray for the nation on this day. Jacksonville was just one of the many cities involved, bringing together people from all backgrounds to celebrate.

Marilyn Ledoux is a part of the National Day of Prayer Jacksonville team. She said this day is about thanking God for his blessings and also praying for those in need.

“We really believe that when we gather together, there will be shifts, there will be changes, we will see evidence of God in our midst because that’s what we want is for people to know that there is a God who loves them,” said Ledoux.

Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero led a prayer for law enforcement and service members and the Superintendent of Onslow County Schools, Barry Collins, led a prayer for education.

“We pray for lots of different influences there in America,” said Ledoux. “Whether it’s government or education or church, and today, we were blessed.”

Other community members like Odell Benton, a member of River of Life Church in Jacksonville, led a prayer for families. He said at a time like this, unification and prayers are needed.

“In light of what we’ve been through over the last couple of years, it’s great for just a community of believers to come together in one location unified with one cause and one purpose, and that is to lift up the name of Jesus Christ,” said Benton.

People joined in singing “Amazing Grace” and other gospel songs. The Mayor’s office presented a proclamation for the day as well.

To find more information on the history of The National Day of Prayer or observances in the area, click here.