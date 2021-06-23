Jacksonville City Council adopts Juneteenth holiday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Jacksonville City Council approved creating Juneteenth as an official City holiday at their Tuesday meeting. The City will now observe the Juneteenth holiday on the same day as the national holiday, June 19.

Juneteenth will replace the City’s Freedom Day holiday, originally adopted to celebrate the abolishment of slavery and the passing of the 13th Amendment. Freedom Day had been observed by the City of Jacksonville on the second Monday in December since being adopted in 2016.

Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington presented the Juneteenth holiday proposal to the City Council and it was adopted unanimously.

“We can stand on the stage with the rest of the nation, celebrate our accomplishments, and move this City forward in honoring and celebrating Juneteenth,” Washington said.