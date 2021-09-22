Jacksonville City Council extends deadline for 67 Town Center rental units

City Staff to postpone further action for evictions until June 30, 2022; Eviction timeline rests with Town Center owners

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 21 Jacksonville City Council took action and decided to postpone any further city action to vacate 67 units of the Town Center Apartments until June 30, 2022.

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips recently announced that the City had reached an agreement between the City of Jacksonville and the owners of Town Center Apartments that extended an original October deadline for vacating dozens of rental units to December 31, 2021.

After residents voiced their concerns during the Public comment portion of Tuesday City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to extend the city’s deadline to June 30, 2022.

The City is in contact with the Town Center Apartment owners to form an agreement to extend the owners’ deadline for evictions. Town Center Apartment owners will have the final say for their eviction timeline.

In order to assist those relocating within city limits, the city has established a fund through Onslow Community Outreach. This fund is in place to provide assistance with moving costs, down payments, and utility deposits.

Residents of the designated 67 units who are relocating within the City limits may contact Onslow Community Outreach at 910 455-5733 or visit the website to request assistance.

Affected residents relocating outside of City limits may also call Onslow Community Outreach for similar assistance, which has been established through the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance. Onslow Community Outreach is the contact for this assistance fund.

Some private rental properties in Jacksonville are setting aside units especially for the residents of the 67 units. To apply for one of these rentals, residents can contact Onslow Community Outreach.

Private owners of area rentals who would like to make units available through this effort are encouraged to call Onslow Community Outreach at 910 455-5733.