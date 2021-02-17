Jacksonville City Council seeking applicants for vacant seat

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville City Council is looking to fill the vacant seat on its board left open by the election of Michael Lazzara to the N.C. Senate.

Lazzara served Ward 3 in Jacksonville. Anyone wishing to apply to fill the vacant seat must submit a letter of interest to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on March 9. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, must be registered to vote and must live within Ward 3.

The city council will consider applicants in the March 16 meeting. Inquiries should be sent to:

City Clerk, PO Box 128, Jacksonville, NC 28541-0128

Email cmiracle@jacksonvillenc.gov

Drop them off at Jacksonville City Hall at 815 New Bridge St.

A map of the City of Jacksonville voting wards can be found online at JacksonvilleNC.gov/Wards. Citizens may also contact the Onslow County Board of Elections to find their voting ward.