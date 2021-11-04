Jacksonville City Council unanimously approves redistricting recommendations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to accept the recommendation of its citizen-appointed Redistricting Advisory Committee to redraw the city’s four voting wards.

The recommendation was presented by Ernie Wright, spokesman for the Redistricting Advisory Committee. The city council then voted to approve the recommendations. The voting wards were drawn up after the completion of the 2020 Census.

The certification of the new voting wards was required by the state legislature before voting in the November election. Due to the delay in the census, Jacksonville moved its city election to March 8, 2022.

Cities have until November 17 to complete their redistricting maps and notify the appropriate board of elections. City officials said with the November 17 deadline met by the city, the Board of elections will be able to provide an 11-day period, December 6-17, for candidates to file for the March 8, 2022 election.

Redistricting scope of work, meetings and the approved map of the City’s 4 Voting Wards is available online on the City’s website.