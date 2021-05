In person services will be offered on a limited basis with social distancing precautions

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The City of Jacksonville will reopen City Hall to the public on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Visitors are asked to sign in at the front desk and must wear face masks while in the building.

Areas open to the public include Water Billing, Human Resources, Planning and Permitting, and the Passport Acceptance area. Passport services are currently offered by appointment only.

City Hall had been closed to the public since November 30, 2020. Restrooms will remain closed to the public.