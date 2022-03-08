JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A familiar face in Jacksonville city government has announced his retirement.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports City Manager Dr. Richard Woodruff made the announcement during Tuesday’s city council workshop. His last day will be May 23.

Woodruff has been city manager for 11 years and has been a fixture involving the city government. He even has his own TV show, “Moment With the Manager,” where he speaks with city and community leaders about events, programs and initiatives.

“For more than 52 years, Gwen and I have experienced life’s journeys together,” Woodruff said to the council, while getting emotional as he read his statement. “During that time, we have been blessed with three amazing and successful sons, their wonderful wives, six fabulous grandchildren. We’ve lived in Florida and now North Carolina.

“For the past 11 years, it’s been my honor and privilege to be your manager. Under your (council) leadership, much has been accomplished, yet much is still to be done.

“With that said … It now is time for Gwen and me to continue our life experience. My last day with you will be May 23, so we can get the budget adopted. In closing, I want to thank you for the fact you are committed to the council-manager form of government. You’ve always placed the needs of the many over the few and the powerful. I thank you for being people of honor and integerity. May the wind always be at your back.”

The city will begin a search for his replacement.