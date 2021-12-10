Jacksonville Commons to celebrate 25-year milestone on Dec. 15

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Jacksonville Recreation & Parks Department will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex at 1:30 p.m. on December 15 with a short ceremony at the Commons Recreation Center.

Scheduled to attend are Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Bittner, former City Manager (1987-1999) and Ken Hagan, former Recreation Director (1974-2001). The current Director of Park Facilities, Michael Liquori will also be speaking at the event. Recreation staff members and City Council members from 1996 to 2021 will also be invited.

The Commons Recreation Complex is home to a 32,267 square-foot facility with a gymnasium and Adult Center, along with grounds that span over 119 acres. The grounds feature several ball fields, tennis courts, volleyball courts, playground, amphitheater, Richard Ray All America Park, Gardens of the States, and a meditation labyrinth.

The complex was opened in 1996 to accommodate the growing recreation needs on the North side of the City, and now serves the community City-wide through multiple programs for all ages. It also provides a space for annual events such as the Jacksonville Jamboree, Winterfest, sports tournaments and the 5K race for National Night Out.

To commemorate 25 years, Recreation & Parks will present a time capsule filled by the department 20 years ago. Historic photos will be available for viewing, and attendees will be invited to tour the current facility.

Susan Baptist, Director of Recreation Services, said she is excited to celebrate this historic milestone for the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex.

“Our anniversary celebration will help us share the history of the Jacksonville Commons Complex and celebrate the growth of our programs and special events over the years,” Baptist said.

Light refreshments will be provided, and members of the public are welcome to attend