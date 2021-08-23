Jacksonville community rallies to show support to healthcare workers at Onslow Memorial

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers have tirelessly cared for others, including patients at Onslow Memorial Hospital. On Monday, a number of people within the Jacksonville community came together to show their respects and lift the spirits of those doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers.

People gathered at the hospital with signs and words of encouragement. They tried to show their support and lift the spirits of those coming off work and those heading into work.

United Way of Onslow County hosted the event as a way to show appreciation from the community to those who have been working so hard. Health officials are reporting more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Onslow County Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover said after all these healthcare workers have been through, this is a way to say “thanks.”

“This has been a pandemic that has lasted a long time. I’m so proud of the work they’ve done and I’m so grateful for their service to our community,” Richmond-Hoover said. “And I’m so pleased to see that our community is out here supporting them during this difficult time.”

One of the workers who spoke with WNCT said she loved what was being done.

“I love it, it’s a great atmosphere out here. I really appreciate it,” Charlene Krick said.

With case numbers still rising, Richmond-Hoover said getting the vaccination is very easy in the community and encouraged those who have not received one to do so. She said it can help not only you but take some of the weight off the healthcare workers.