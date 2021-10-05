Jacksonville councilmember appointed to NC Military Affairs Commission

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Councilwoman Dr. Angelia J. Washington has been appointed to the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission by Gov. Roy Cooper.

She is the first elected official from Jacksonville to be appointed as a voting member to the Commission. As a Department of Defense Education Activity Educator, Washington will fill a seat vacated by a retired military leader representing MCAS Cherry Point.

The Military Affairs Commission provides recommendations to the Governor of North Carolina, the General Assembly, the Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs, and other State agencies on programs and legislation advancing the role of North Carolina’s military installations, the National Guard and the State’s economic health and vitality. The Commission recommends actions to protect the existing military infrastructure in North Carolina, maintain a high quality of life for military members and their families and to promote new military missions and economic opportunities for the State and its citizens.

“It is my distinct honor and privilege to serve at the pleasure of Governor Cooper and the Citizens of the state of North Carolina as well as the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin,” said Dr. Washington.

“We are proud to have Dr. Washington serve on the Military Affairs Commission with our local military interests in mind and to further the Commission’s goals for strategic planning for military in North Carolina,” said Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips. “We congratulate her on her appointment and support her continued dedication to this community and that of the State of North Carolina.”

Washington also serves on the National League of Cities Board of Directors, an elected position she has held since 2018. Among other NLC leadership appointments, Dr. Washington served three years as the vice chair of the Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee, on the Council for Race, Equity and Leadership. Additionally, she was the Human Development Liaison to the Council for Race, Equity and Leadership, and the Board of Directors Liaison to the Military Communities Council.