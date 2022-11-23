JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Councilwoman Dr. Angelia J. Washington has been re-appointed to the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission by Governor Roy Cooper, according to the City of Jacksonville.

Washington is the first elected official from Jacksonville to be appointed as a voting member to the Commission. Dr. Washington first filled the seat vacated by a retired military leader representing MCAS Cherry Point in fall of 2021.

The Military Affairs Commission provides recommendations to the Governor of North Carolina, the General Assembly, the Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs, and other State agencies on programs and legislation advancing the role of North Carolina’s military installations, the National Guard and the State’s economic health and vitality. The Commission recommends actions to protect the existing military infrastructure in North Carolina, maintain a high quality of life for military members and their families and to promote new military missions and economic opportunities for the State and its citizens.

“It is my distinct honor and privilege to continue to serve at the pleasure of Governor Cooper and the Citizens of the state of North Carolina as well as the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin,” said Dr. Washington.’

“We are proud that Dr. Washington will continue to serve on the Military Affairs Commission with our local military interests in mind and to further the Commission’s goals for strategic planning for military in North Carolina,” said Mayor Sammy Phillips. “We congratulate her on her re-appointment.”

She serves on the National Leagues of Cities Board of Directors, an elected position she has held since 2018 and the NLC Military Communities Council vice chair. Among other NLC leadership appointments, Dr. Washington served three years as vice chair of the Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee, and eight years on the Race, Equity and Leadership (REAL) Council. Additionally, she was the Human Development Liaison to the REAL Council, and the Board of Directors Liaison to the Military Communities Council.