JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow Literacy Council Annual Gala is coming up soon.

On March 11, from 7-11 p.m., the Jacksonville Country Club is holding the gala which they’re calling “Once Upon A Time.” This is a night to dress as your favorite storybook character or just for an evening out.

There will be a silent auction online and during the event, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, as well as music and dancing.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by calling the Onslow Literacy Council at 910-353-0831 or email promoteonslowadultliteracy@gmail.com. You can also buy tickets online at charityauction.bid/StorybookGala.

The deadline to purchase tickets is February 27.