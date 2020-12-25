Jacksonville couple decorates home with 1,000 + Santa figures

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Santa Claus is dancing from the North Pole to Jacksonville after a woman and her husband made room for more than 1,000 Saint Nick decorations.

“It’s just brought joy to our lives and something we enjoy doing together,” said Liz Owens, homeowner of what’s known as the Santa House.

9OYS has visited the Jacksonville home before, which is filled with hundreds of Santa figures and about 60 nativities in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Their patio room is even dedicated for East Carolina University Santas.

“I love all of them. I can sit and watch all of them and be content,” said Jimmy Owens, Liz’s husband.

They have been collecting the decorations since the couple married in 1961. Jimmy and Liz normally scout for the Santa figures everywhere they go. The décor is of all shapes, sizes and from across the world.

“I can tell you probably just about where everyone came from,” Liz Owens said.

The couple begins decorating their home after Thanksgiving. It takes them about two weeks to place every Santa and nativity. As each year passes, the collections grow. This year, the couple was forced to stay home because of the coronavirus.

“It’s been a little depressing,” said Liz.

Jimmy took the role as Santa once he realized he had grown a full beard during the pandemic.

“So I had a beard, and Liz said ‘why don’t you just keep the beard through Christmas and dress up like Santa’ and I said ‘I can do that’,” said Jimmy.

The Owens made the best out of the situation, keeping the tradition alive. They said they’ve lost count of how many Santas lodge at their place.

“In fact, we told our grandchildren we’d pay them a $100 if they can count them all and tell us how many we actually have, and they said it wasn’t worth it,” said Liz.

The couple is hopeful they can continue to welcome more Saint Nicks into their home next year.

“Maybe near the end it will get better and I can go out and find at least one more,” Liz said.

The family begins putting away their collection in January but they say they are never in a rush to do so.