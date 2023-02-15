JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department detective David Peck Sr. recently joined the FBI’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

The task force is a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement to combat human trafficking, according to a Jacksonville Public Safety Press Release. Members of the task force pool their resources together to investigate organizations involved in human trafficking.

Peck was deputized as a special duty, US Marshal and FBI Task Force Officer, providing him jurisdiction and authority to investigate and arrest perpetrators across a wide area for federal prosecution.

“We are proud of Detective Peck’s commitment to continued professional development in his field,” said Investigative Services Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver. “By taking this step in joining the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force, it demonstrates his dedication to service within our community and State in the battle against human trafficking and related crimes.”

The Jacksonville Police Department partnered with the FBI human trafficking task force in 2020,

and currently, the Department has five officers committed to task forces with various federal

agencies.