Jacksonville drivers urged to slow down as year-round schools resume classes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Onslow County officials warn drivers to expect extra traffic and delays in parts of Jacksonville, starting on Monday, as classes resume at year-round schools.

According to school leaders, summer break will end and regular classes will resume on Monday, July 15, at Northwoods Elementary School, located at 617 Henderson Drive, and Clyde Erwin Elementary School, located at 323 New River Drive.

Onslow County Schools officials ask drivers to slow down near those schools, watch out for stopped school buses, and plan alternate routes to avoid expected traffic delays during school drop-off and dismissal times, particularly in the construction zone on Henderson Drive.