Jacksonville Duck Donuts announces immediate closure of store

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was sad news on social media on Monday.

The Duck Donuts location in Jacksonville posted on its Facebook page that it has permanently closed its location at 1092 Hampton Inn Way. The post said the decision was effective immediately.

The social post read: “We are saddened to inform you that as of Sunday, November 15, we made the difficult decision to permanently close this location, effective immediately. We thank you for your support and loyalty over the past years and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Duck Donuts has several locations around North Carolina, including locations on the Outer Banks and in Greenville at 420 E. Arlington Blvd.