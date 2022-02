JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville elementary school went on a soft lockdown on Wednesday due to a perceived threat in the area.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports that Summersill School was put on the lockdown at the suggestion of law enforcement. A man with a gun was discovered around 12:30 p.m. in a nearby neighborhood, Onslow County Schools Public Information Officer Brent Anderson said.

After about 10 minutes of the lockdown, the man was taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted.