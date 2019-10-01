Live Now
Jacksonville fire officials investigating cause of fire at China Dragon

Jacksonville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of China Dragon fire on Oct. 1, by Jacksonville, NC Fire Dept. Assistant Fire Chief S. Hayes

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Fire Department said it is investigating what caused a structure fire that firefighters extinguished early Tuesday morning at a local restaurant.

According to a post made Tuesday morning on the Jacksonville Public Safety Facebook page, the Rescue 1 crew was returning to the fire station after responding to an EMS incident, and observed a structure fire at China Dragon, located at 1203-A Hargett Street.

They called a full firefighter team to the fire scene, and they quickly extinguished the fire.

Fire damage was contained to the restaurant, and businesses next door had minor smoke damage, firefighters said.

The Jacksonville Fire & Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.



