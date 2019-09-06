Jacksonville firefighters rescue 4 adults, 4 dogs from burning home

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT)



The Jacksonville Fire Department rescued four adults and four dogs, including a service dog, from a home that caught fire Thursday night during Hurricane Dorian.



Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services said at 11:45 p.m. Thursday they responded to a fire on Twinwood Drive.



Firefighters rescued everyone inside the home, and quickly extinguished the fire.

The resident of a nearby home told firefighters they saw a light go out on the home’s porch, and noticed a fire from that light fixture.



The fire damaged the porch and got into the attic of the home.

No one was injured, and since the home was damaged, Jacksonville Police used a City Transit bus to move the four adults and four dogs to other locations.