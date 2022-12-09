JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services recently participated in “No Shave November,” a tradition that is meant to increase cancer awareness and raise money for cancer prevention.

Now they need help determining who grew the best facial hair. It’s all for a good cause. Members of the department made donations while growing out their mustaches and have raised about $600. The winner gets to determine which charity receives the donation.

“Firefighters are extremely competitive,” City of Jacksonville Fire Chief Tee Tallman said. “They give to their community, they serve their community. But this is another way for them to give back to their community.”

Voting ends Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.