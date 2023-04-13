JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Brittany Brown is over the moon with the opening of her new Nothing Bundt Cakes in Jacksonville and the support of the community, which includes her husband, mom, dad, brother, aunts, uncles and 20-plus first cousins.

“My whole family lives here and this is home!” Brown said. “It has been a full-on family affair opening this bakery, and I am so thankful to this community that has rallied behind us in such amazing ways – even before we opened.

“I truly believe we are a one-stop-shop for happiness and we’ll be here to celebrate the good times, the ‘get well’ times, and the ‘getting through hardships’ times. We’re here for it all!”

Brown and family are looking forward to her grand opening, when she will donate 20% to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and give away free Bundtlets to the community (see details below).

GRAND OPENING EVENTS

Friday, April 22 10 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting with the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce Shriners Hospitals for Children Benefit Day – 20% of sales will be donated to this organization dedicated to providing compassionate, innovative care that improves the quality of life for children and their families.

Saturday, April 23 9 a.m. – Free Bundtlets for a Year – The first 50 guests will receive a Free Bundtlets for a Year punch card valid for one Bundtlet per month for 12 months.



For more details, email Jacksonville-NC@nothingbundtcakes.com. Guests may sign up for their eClub (nothingbundtcakes.com/eclub) to receive complete grand opening details delivered to their inbox.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 2001 Marlin Drive, Suite 400 in Jacksonville. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This location is the second in the area with the next closest bakery in Greenville.

The concept combines the warmth of nostalgia with a fresh, modern approach. The luscious cakes are made with the finest ingredients, including real eggs, butter and cream cheese, in 40 unique designs and 10 delicious flavors. Four sizes are available, including full-sized Bundts perfect for sharing; small Bundtlets, great for gifting; and bite-sized Bundtinis® by the dozen.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchising.