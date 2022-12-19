JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One community’s local homeless shelter is taking precautions for cold weather.

Onslow Community Outreach’s homeless shelter is prepared to add more cots and sleeping bags to account for a larger number of homeless individuals unable to be outside during the low temperatures. The outreach has called this their “white flag” shelter.

“When we are expecting more people to come in, there’s also a need for more food and more supplies that we normally wouldn’t have,” said Onslow Community Outreach Executive Director CJ Crooks. “So that’s where the community can really step up and really help us if they have an extra cost or sleeping bag, or if they’re making this time a holiday meal.”

The nonprofit said that usually, 35 people sleep there daily. They are expecting up to 50-60 once the “white flag” shelter opens.