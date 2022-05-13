JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Remembering the fallen is the theme of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which will be celebrated across the country this Sunday.

On Friday, people in Jacksonville remembered officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Before serving as the mayor of Jacksonville, Sammy Philips was the deputy police chief and spent more than 30 years in law enforcement.

He said the dates that fellow officers passed are forever embedded in his memory.

“Terry Lanier, May 11, 1979… Bill Whitehead, May 31, 1981… You know, these are days that I’ll never forget,” said Philips.

“You don’t ever want to forget the people that have gone before you,” Philips added

Ashley Weaver is the current deputy chief for the Jacksonville Police Department. She has a personal connection to an officer recognized on the National Law Enforcement Officers memorial in Washington, D.C.

“I do have a friend whose name is on that wall, Chad Reed,” said Weaver. “He was from Dixie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, and so that to me really brings this home.

“We’re human,” Weaver added. “We’re moms, and dads, and sisters, and brothers.”

She said the Jacksonville Police Department does everything they can to prevent the loss of more officers, by implementing programs like crisis intervention training.

“Unfortunately, situations are going to present themselves where you don’t have a choice but to respond with deadly force, but our goal is to not have to do that,” said Weaver. “We want to make sure everybody goes home at the end of the night.”

Weaver added that she thanks all officers for their service.