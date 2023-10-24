JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are three main projects that the City of Jacksonville hopes to address.

The first is their paved trails feasibility study, where the community would like to see walking, biking, or running paths throughout the city as well as just their transit system in general. Since Jacksonville Station had opened a little over a year ago, their buses have been getting a lot of use, but they would like to hear how they can improve.



“We have a project going on right now where we’re making some improvements to bus stops, but also like What is most heavily used? Where are you trying to go? You know, do you want to see more shelters in the field? Do you want benches? What are those sorts of amenities that you you need out there as well?” said Stephanie Kutz, Transportation Project Manager for the City of Jacksonville.

They are also looking at their Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the long-range improvements they can make, like upgrading roadways to connect different areas and help traffic move seamlessly.

For more information, click here.